FORT EDWARD — The Lord called an angel home on August 20, 2021, Donna Graham, 73, passed after a battle with a very rare lung disease, Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension.

At Donna's request there will be no calling hours.

Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. To view Donna's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.

A full obituary will follow in Sunday's edition of the Post Star.