HUDSON FALLS — Donald W. Fountaine Sr., 81, of Sarver Street, passed away on Sept. 17, 2019, at Slate Valley Health and Rehab Center in Granville.
Calling hours are 4 to 7 p.m Friday, Sept. 20, at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Mary's/St. Paul's Church on the park in Hudson Falls. The Rite of Committal will follow the Mass at Union Cemetery in Fort Edward.
A full obituary will follow in tomorrow's edition of The Post-Star.
