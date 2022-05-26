GRANVILLE — Donald W. DeKalb, 79, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Friends may call from 10-11 a.m. on Thursday, June 26, 2022 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. A Memorial Service will follow the calling hour at 11 a.m. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.