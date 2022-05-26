GRANVILLE — Donald W. DeKalb, 79, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Friends may call from 10-11 a.m. on Thursday, June 26, 2022 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. A Memorial Service will follow the calling hour at 11 a.m. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
A full obituary will appear in a later edition of The Post-Star.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.