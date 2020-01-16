WHITEHALL — Donald Steven Rogers, 81, passed away at his home in Hampton on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 following a brief illness.

A funeral Mass will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Trinity Episcopal Church, 58 Broadway, Whitehall with the Rev. Arthur Peters, pastor officiating.

Friends may call from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 at the Michael G. Angiolillo Funeral Home, 210 Broadway, Whitehall prior to the services.

A full obituary will appear in The Post-Star on Wednesday, Jan. 29.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Michael G. Angiolillo Funeral Home, 201 Broadway, Whitehall.

