WHITEHALL — Donald Steven Rogers, 81, passed away at his home in Hampton on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 following a brief illness.
A funeral Mass will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Trinity Episcopal Church, 58 Broadway, Whitehall with the Rev. Arthur Peters, pastor officiating.
Friends may call from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 at the Michael G. Angiolillo Funeral Home, 210 Broadway, Whitehall prior to the services.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Michael G. Angiolillo Funeral Home, 201 Broadway, Whitehall.
