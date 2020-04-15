Donald Sokol
QUEENSBURY — Donald Sokol, 79, passed away early Tuesday morning, April 14, 2020 with his loving family by his side.

Arrangements are pending and under the care of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.

A full obituary will follow in a future edition of The Post-Star.

