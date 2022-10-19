 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
QUEENSBURY — Donald S. Povie, Jr., 92, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star. Arrangements are under the direction of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, Queensbury, NY.

