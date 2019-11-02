{{featured_button_text}}

Donald R. Burdett

WARRENSBURG — Donald R. Burdett, 81, of Hoffman Drive, passed away peacefully, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 at Elderwood at North Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation Center following a brief illness.

Arrangements are pending and Don’s complete obituary will appear in Sunday’s edition of The Post-Star.

