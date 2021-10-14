 Skip to main content
Donald P. Tennant, Sr.
Donald P. Tennant, Sr.

CORINTH — Donald P. Tennant, Sr., 67 of N. Hunt Lake Rd., passed away peacefully, Wednesday morning, October 13, 2021 at his home.

A complete obituary will appear in a future edition of the Post Star.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.

