Donald Mitchell

LAKE GEORGE — Donald “Babe” Mitchell, 72, of State Route 9, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Arrangements are pending and Babe's complete obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book and condolences.

