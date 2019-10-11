{{featured_button_text}}

Donald H. Hammond

GRANVILLE — Donald H. Hammond passed away Oct. 7, 2019 at Albany Medical Center. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville, NY 12832.

A full obituary will appear in Sunday's edition of The Post-Star.

