Donald H. Brown
FORT EDWARD — Donald H. Brown, 69, of Burgoyne Avenue, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022 in Cape Coral, FL.
Friends may call on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls. A memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Burial with military honors will be 2:30 p.m. at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road in Schuylerville.
A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.
