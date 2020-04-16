Donald F. Whiting
Donald F. Whiting

GLENS FALLS and PORT ORANGE, FL — Donald F. Whiting, 93, of Glens Falls and Port Orange, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 13, 2020 at Fort Hudson Nursing Home.

A complete obituary will appear in a later edition of The Post-Star.

Arrangements are under the care of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.

