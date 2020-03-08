MOREAU — Donald E. Doran, 77, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the Glens Falls Hospital with his family by his side.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. A Memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, at the Durkeetown Baptist Church, 2 Durkeetown Road, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Doran as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.