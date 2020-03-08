Donald E. Doran
0 entries

Donald E. Doran

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MOREAU — Donald E. Doran, 77, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the Glens Falls Hospital with his family by his side.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. A Memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, at the Durkeetown Baptist Church, 2 Durkeetown Road, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Doran as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News