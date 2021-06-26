 Skip to main content
Dolores N. Phaneuf
SALEM — Celebration of the Life of Dolores N. Phaneuf of Salem who passed away January 20, 2021 will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 2, 2021 at the First United Presbyterian Church, 13 West Broadway, Salem. A reception will follow in the MacKenzie Chapel and all are welcome to join the family.

Arrangements are with the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc. in Salem.

