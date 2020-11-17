 Skip to main content
Diane J. Waite
Diane J. Waite

HADLEY — Diane J. Waite, 60, of Rockwell St., passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 at her home.

Friends may call Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.

A complete obituary will appear in a future edition of the Post Star.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com

