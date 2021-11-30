 Skip to main content
Diane C. Purner

HUDSON FALLS — Diane C. Purner, 78, passed away on November 25, 2021, at Albany Medical Center, following a stroke.

Friends may call on Saturday, December 11, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 12 noon at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

Funeral services will be conducted at 12 noon at the funeral home with Pastor Peggy Norton, of the First Baptist Church in Hudson Falls, officiating.

A full obituary will follow in a future edition of The Post-Star.

