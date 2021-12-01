Diane C. Purner

HUDSON FALLS — Diane C. Purner, 78, passed away on November 25, 2021, at Albany Medical Center, following a stroke.

Friends may call on Saturday, December 11, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

Funeral services will be conducted at 12:00 noon at the funeral home with Pastor Peggy Norton, of the First Baptist Church in Hudson Falls, officiating.

A full obituary will follow in a future edition of The Post-Star.