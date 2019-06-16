{{featured_button_text}}

Diana Lou Young

QUEENSBURY — Diana Lou Young, 80, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

