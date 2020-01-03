GLENS FALLS — Dennis “Jimmy” Linehan, 70, of Sierra Street, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 unexpectedly at Glens Falls Hospital, with his wife by his side.
Calling hours will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at St. Mary's Church, Glens Falls.
A graveside service with military honors will take place in the spring at St. Mary's Cemetery, South Glens Falls.
A full obituary will follow in a future edition of The Post Star.
Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Dennis Linehan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
