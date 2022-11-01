QUEENSBURY — Dennis Daly, 60, of Queensbury, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 29, 2022.

Friends may call from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

Services will be private.

A full obituary will appear in Wednesday's edition of The Post-Star.

Arrangements are under the care of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.