GRANVILLE — Debra Lynn Panoushek, 58, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital following complications of Alzheimer's.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star in the spring when funeral arrangements have been completed.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Michael G. Angiolillo Funeral Home, 210 Broadway, Whitehall, NY.

