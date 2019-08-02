{{featured_button_text}}

Debra Baker

FORT EDWARD — Debra Baker, 63, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8 at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

A funeral service will be following calling hours at 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

A full obituary will follow in a future edition of The Post-Star.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Debra Baker
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments