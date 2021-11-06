QUEENSBURY — Debra A. Fenton, 71, of Queensbury, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at her home.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at Our Lady of the Annunciation Church, 448 Aviation Road, Queensbury.

No calling hours are scheduled.

Burial will follow the Mass in St. Mary's Cemetery, South Glens Falls.

A complete obituary will appear in a later edition of The Post-Star.

Arrangements are under the care of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.