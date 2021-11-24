Deborah J. (Schultz) Steidle
COBLESKILL/ARGYLE — Deborah J. (Schultz) Steidle, 70, passed away on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital.
Friends may call from 12:00-2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at the Argyle Presbyterian Church, 48 Main Street, Argyle, NY. A Memorial Service will follow the calling hours at 2:00 p.m. The family requests that all in attendance please wear a mask. Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809.
A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.
