Deborah J. (Schultz) Steidle and Raymond Steidle Sr.

COBLESKILL/ARGYLE — Deborah J. (Schultz) Steidle, 70, passed away on Monday, November 22, 2021 and Raymond Steidle Sr., 80, passed away on Thursday, December 2, 2021, both at Glens Falls Hospital.
Calling hours for both Deb and Ray will be from 12 to 2pm on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at the Argyle Presbyterian Church, 48 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809.
A funeral service will be conducted following the calling hours at 2pm at the church.
Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809. To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
A full obituary for Ray will appear in a later edition of The Post-Star.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.