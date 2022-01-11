Deborah J. (Schultz) Steidle and Raymond Steidle Sr.

COBLESKILL/ARGYLE — Deborah J. (Schultz) Steidle, 70, passed away on Monday, November 22, 2021 and Raymond Steidle Sr., 80, passed away on Thursday, December 2, 2021, both at Glens Falls Hospital.

Calling hours for both Deb and Ray will be from 12 to 2pm on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at the Argyle Presbyterian Church, 48 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809.

A funeral service will be conducted following the calling hours at 2pm at the church.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809. To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

A full obituary for Ray will appear in a later edition of The Post-Star.