Deborah ‘Debbie’ Wade-Ward
HUDSON FALLS — Deborah “Debbie” Wade-Ward, 69, of Hudson Falls, passed away peacefully, May 19, 2022, at Glens Falls Hospital.
Friends may call, Wednesday, May 25, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.
Burial will take place at Union Cemetery in the Town of Fort Edward at the convenience of the family.
A full obituary will appear in Sunday’s edition of The Post-Star.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.