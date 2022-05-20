Deborah ‘Debbie’ Wade-Ward

HUDSON FALLS — Deborah “Debbie” Wade-Ward, 69, of Hudson Falls, passed away peacefully, May 19, 2022, at Glens Falls Hospital.

Friends may call, Wednesday, May 25, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

Burial will take place at Union Cemetery in the Town of Fort Edward at the convenience of the family.

A full obituary will appear in Sunday’s edition of The Post-Star.