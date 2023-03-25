David “Reb” Kirsch

FORT EDWARD — David “Reb” Kirsch, 79 of Fort Edward went to Heaven to be with his grandson and best friend, Christopher Ramsey, on Friday morning, March 24, 2023.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

Arrangements are under the care of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.