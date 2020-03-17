David Morehouse
0 entries

David Morehouse

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

David Morehouse

GRANVILLE — David G. Morehouse, age 63, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 following a brief illness.

A full obituary will appear in a future addition of The Post-Star.

To plant a tree in memory of David Morehouse as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News