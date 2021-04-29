 Skip to main content
David M. Neilson
David M. Neilson

LAKE LUZERNE — David M. Neilson, 56, of Lake Avenue passed away unexpectedly on April 25, 2021 at the Glens Falls Hospital.

There will be a full obituary at a later date when there will be services and burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery in Fair Haven, VT.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams Street, Whitehall, NY 12887.

