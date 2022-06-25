QUEENSBURY — David Harrington, 71, was welcomed into the arms of the Lord, on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at the Glens Falls Hospital.

Friends may call on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at the funeral home.

A full obituary will follow in Sunday's edition of The Post-Star.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.