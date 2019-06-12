ARGYLE — David G. Jamieson, 56, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
Friends may call from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 16, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle.
A memorial service will be held following the calling hours at 4 p.m. at the funeral home.
Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 17, at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, with full military honors.
To view David's Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com. A full obituary will follow in a later edition of The Post-Star.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.