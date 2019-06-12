{{featured_button_text}}

ARGYLE — David G. Jamieson, 56, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

Friends may call from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 16, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle.

A memorial service will be held following the calling hours at 4 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 17, at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, with full military honors.

To view David's Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com. A full obituary will follow in a later edition of The Post-Star.

