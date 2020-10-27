 Skip to main content
David D. Myers
David D. Myers

QUEENSBURY

David D. Myers, 84, passed away on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, November 6, 2020 from 4 until 6 p.m. at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd. Queensbury. A celebration of life will be held and announced at a later time.

A full obituary will follow in a future edition of The Post Star.

