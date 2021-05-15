 Skip to main content
David A. Barton
David A. Barton

SCHROON LAKE—David A. Barton passed away Monday May 10, 2021 at the Wesley Health Center. A graveside service with Military Honors will be held at a date to be announced in the Post Star along with a full obituary this summer. Arrangements are under the direction of The Edward L. Kelly Funeral Home Schroon Lake. www.edwardlkellyfuneralhome.com

