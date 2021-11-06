LAKE LUZERNE — Danny R. Carpenter, 74, of Ramsey Place passed away peacefully Friday morning, November 5, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Friends may call Thursday from 6-8:00 p.m. at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.

Committal services with military honors will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville.

A complete obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewer millerfuneralhomes.com.