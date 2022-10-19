Daniel T. “D-Boy” Naylor, Jr.

FORT EDWARD — Daniel T. “D-Boy” Naylor, Jr., 44, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 17, 2022. Friends may call from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

A full obituary will run in a future edition of The Post-Star.

Donald S. Povie, Jr.

QUEENSBURY — Donald S. Povie, Jr., 92, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star. Arrangements are under the direction of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, Queensbury, NY.