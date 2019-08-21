{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — Daniel Kane, 65, of Queensbury, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.

Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

Interment will be in Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury.

A full obituary will follow in Thursday's edition of The Post-Star.

