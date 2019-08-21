QUEENSBURY — Daniel Kane, 65, of Queensbury, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.
Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
Interment will be in Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury.
A full obituary will follow in Thursday's edition of The Post-Star.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.