Daniel Lewis Morris
GRANVILLE, NY — Daniel Lewis Morris (age 72) passed away peacefully on Dec. 4, 2019, surrounded by family after a long, hard fought battle with Multiple Sclerosis.
Calling hours will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 21, at St. Mary's Church, Granville, NY, followed by a Mass at noon. Burial will be in the Mettowee Cemetery in Granville in the Spring.
You have free articles remaining.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Groover Funeral Home, Ellenton, Fl. and Robert M. King Funeral Home, Granville, NY.
To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at: robertmkingfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.