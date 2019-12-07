{{featured_button_text}}

Daniel Lewis Morris

GRANVILLE, NY — Daniel Lewis Morris (age 72) passed away peacefully on Dec. 4, 2019, surrounded by family after a long, hard fought battle with Multiple Sclerosis.

Calling hours will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 21, at St. Mary's Church, Granville, NY, followed by a Mass at noon. Burial will be in the Mettowee Cemetery in Granville in the Spring.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Groover Funeral Home, Ellenton, Fl. and Robert M. King Funeral Home, Granville, NY.

