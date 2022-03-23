 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Daniel George Lewis

  • 0

Daniel George Lewis

GLENS FALLS — Daniel George Lewis, was called to join the Lord on March 19, 2022, in Glens Falls.

Friends may call Thursday, March 24, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

A funeral service will be conducted, 7 p.m., following the calling hours, at the funeral home.

A full obituary will appear in the Thursday edition of The Post-Star.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Four plants that you shouldn't prune in early spring

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News