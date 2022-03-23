Daniel George Lewis

GLENS FALLS — Daniel George Lewis, was called to join the Lord on March 19, 2022, in Glens Falls.

Friends may call Thursday, March 24, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

A funeral service will be conducted, 7 p.m., following the calling hours, at the funeral home.

A full obituary will appear in the Thursday edition of The Post-Star.