Daniel George Lewis
GLENS FALLS — Daniel George Lewis, was called to join the Lord on March 19, 2022, in Glens Falls.
Friends may call Thursday, March 24, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.
A funeral service will be conducted, 7 p.m., following the calling hours, at the funeral home.
A full obituary will appear in the Thursday edition of The Post-Star.
