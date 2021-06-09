 Skip to main content
Daniel "Dozer" G. McKenzie
Daniel "Dozer" G. McKenzie

SEVERANCE — Daniel "Dozer" G. McKenzie Sr. A graveside service for Daniel G. McKenzie who passed away January 27, 2021, will be held Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 12 noon at the Severance Cemetery, Stowell Road, Schroon Lake, NY. The Edward L. Kelly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

