Crystal A. Wheeler

HUDSON FALLS — Crystal A. Wheeler, 36, of Willow Street, passed away on October 12, 2021, at her home, after a long illness. Family and friends may call on Thursday, October 21, 2021 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls. Arrangements are under the direction of Carleton Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net. A full obituary will publish in The Post-Star on Monday.

