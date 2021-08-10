 Skip to main content
Craig Seeley and Katie Marie Seeley
ARGYLE — Craig Seeley, 56, and Katie Marie Seeley, 33, passed away on Saturday, August 7, 2021, due to an accident.

Friends may call from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

Burial and services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

To view Craig's and Katie's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.

A full obituary will appear in a later edition of the Post Star.

