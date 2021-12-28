 Skip to main content
Cortez D. Pritchett

FORT EDWARD — Cortez D. Pritchett, 46, passed away on Friday, December 24, 2021.

Friends may call from 3:00-5:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 2, 2021 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com. A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

