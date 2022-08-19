Constance J. Coulter
QUEENSBURY — Constance J. Coulter, 95, a resident of Queensbury, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022 at Glens Falls Hospital with her family by her side.
A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022 at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.
Burial will follow at Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury.
Calling hours are scheduled from noon until the time of the service on Monday at the funeral home.
A full obituary will appear in the Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022 edition of The Post-Star.
