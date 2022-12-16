WHITEHALL — Colin W. Thompson, 80, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 14, 2022 at his home. Calling hours will be held from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022 at the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 at the Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Skene Manor in Whitehall. A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.