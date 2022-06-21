Clinton Lucky Stevens

WILDWOOD, FL/HUDSON FALLS, NY — Clinton Lucky Stevens, 71, of Wildwood and Hudson Falls, passed away on June 16, 2022, at his home in Wildwood.

Services are pending and a full obituary will appear at a later date.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. For online condolences and to view Lucky’s Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.