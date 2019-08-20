{{featured_button_text}}

Clifton M. Fredette

NORTH GRANVILLE — Clifton M. Fredette passed away on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019 at Slate Valley Center in North Granville.

Arrangements are in the care of Robert M King Funeral Home, Granville.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

