Clay Anthony Baker, II

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Clay Anthony Baker, II, of South Glens Falls passed away on Feb. 21, 2022.

Family and friends may call from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury, NY with a memorial service to immediately follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home. A full obituary to appear in The Post-Star in Sunday’s edition.

