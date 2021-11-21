HARTFORD/ARGYLE — Claudia Dale (Vedder) Irwin, 71, passed away at home on Thursday, November 18, 2021, with her loving family by her side.

Friends may call from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Friday, November 26. 2021, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809.

A Memorial Service will be conducted following the calling hours at 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

A full obituary will be in a later edition of The Post-Star.

To view Claudia’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.