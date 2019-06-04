{{featured_button_text}}

Clark Perkett

QUEENSBURY — Clark Perkett, 55, of Queensbury, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 3, 2019 at his home.

Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.

A complete obituary will appear in a later edition of The Post-Star.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Clark Perkett
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments