Clara A. Lipka

WHITEHALL — Clara A. Lipka, 87, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 at the Rutland Regional Medical Center following a short illness.

A full obituary will appear in the Friday edition of The Post-Star and funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Jillson Funeral Home, Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY 12887.

